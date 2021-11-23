County Court rejects another tenant’s COVID-19 defences in rent claim (Atmore Centres v TFS Stores)

Article summary

Property Disputes analysis: The tenant in this case defended a commercial rent claim on the basis of a number of coronavirus (COVID-19) grounds, namely that the claim was premature in light of a Code of Practice, that the claim sought to circumvent other measures introduced to protect tenants, that the landlord had failed to obtain satisfactory insurance cover, and that the obligation to pay rent was suspended as a matter of contractual construction or implication. Following other recent decisions, the court held that neither the voluntary Code nor measures preventing forfeiture or restricting the use of winding up petitions could amount to a defence. More substantively, it was held that the cesser of rent clauses required destruction or damage to the premises and that there was no basis to imply a term which would negate the tenant’s obligation to pay in the circumstances of the pandemic. Written by Christopher Buckingham, barrister at Enterprise Chambers. or to read the full analysis.