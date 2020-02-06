Sign-in Help
Home / Dispute Resolution / Key DR developments / Court and the legal profession

Legal News

County Court finds no right to commence detailed assessment in fixed cost case and no obligation to apply for a fee remission (Ivanov v Lubbe)

County Court finds no right to commence detailed assessment in fixed cost case and no obligation to apply for a fee remission (Ivanov v Lubbe)
Published on: 06 February 2020
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • County Court finds no right to commence detailed assessment in fixed cost case and no obligation to apply for a fee remission (Ivanov v Lubbe)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: A claimant pursued a low-value personal injury claim. The case exited the electronic portal and proceedings were issued. The claimant was unemployed but paid the court issue fee rather than applying for a remission or exemption. The claim settled by acceptance of a Part 36 offer. The defendant refused to pay the court fee, arguing that the claimant should have applied for a remission. Instead of commencing detailed assessment proceedings, the claimant made an application for an order requiring the defendant to pay the court fee. On appeal the circuit judge concluded that an acceptance of a Part 36 offer in cases to which section IIIA of CPR 45 applies does not entitle the claimant to seek a detailed assessment of their costs. Instead, the correct procedure is to make an application for an order for costs to be paid and to be assessed in the sum claimed. The court also concluded that a claimant who qualifies for a remission or exemption can elect whether to recover the court fee from the tortfeasor or the state, and neither choice can be characterised as unreasonable. Written by Alex Bagnall, a costs lawyer at Total Legal Solutions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

What is practical completion?

Practical completion marks the end of the construction period of a project, when the works are 'finished' and the employer can occupy and/or use them. Practical completion also typically marks the start of the defects liability period/maintenance period.As explained below, practical completion is an

LEXISNEXIS

Strike out—no reasonable grounds for bringing or defending the claim (CPR 3.4(2)(a))

Coronavirus (COVID-19): The guidance detailing normal practice set out in this Practice Note may be affected by measures concerning process and procedure in the civil courts that have been introduced as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For guidance, see Practice Note: Coronavirus

LEXISNEXIS

Overreaching—sales by trustees of land

Broadly, the doctrine of overreaching enables purchasers (which includes tenants and mortgagees) in good faith for money or money’s worth to rely solely on the legal title. In the case of registered land, this means the entries entered on the register of title, as it records ownership of the legal

LEXISNEXIS

The equity of redemption

Disposal and devolutionThe equity of redemption arises as soon as the mortgage is made. It is an interest in the land which the mortgagor can:•transfer, lease or mortgage inter vivos, or•by will (it passes on intestacy)No cloggingIt is a fundamental principle of a mortgage that there must be no clog

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
5 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
5 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More