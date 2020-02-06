County Court finds no right to commence detailed assessment in fixed cost case and no obligation to apply for a fee remission (Ivanov v Lubbe)

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: A claimant pursued a low-value personal injury claim. The case exited the electronic portal and proceedings were issued. The claimant was unemployed but paid the court issue fee rather than applying for a remission or exemption. The claim settled by acceptance of a Part 36 offer. The defendant refused to pay the court fee, arguing that the claimant should have applied for a remission. Instead of commencing detailed assessment proceedings, the claimant made an application for an order requiring the defendant to pay the court fee. On appeal the circuit judge concluded that an acceptance of a Part 36 offer in cases to which section IIIA of CPR 45 applies does not entitle the claimant to seek a detailed assessment of their costs. Instead, the correct procedure is to make an application for an order for costs to be paid and to be assessed in the sum claimed. The court also concluded that a claimant who qualifies for a remission or exemption can elect whether to recover the court fee from the tortfeasor or the state, and neither choice can be characterised as unreasonable. Written by Alex Bagnall, a costs lawyer at Total Legal Solutions. or to read the full analysis.