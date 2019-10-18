County Court considers costs rules in personal injury case (Khan v Aviva Insurance Ltd)

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: Where the personal injury aspect of a claim had resulted in the case being allocated to the fast track, the claimant was awarded costs to be assessed on the normal fixed costs basis under CPR 45.29B. The decision offers a useful affirmation of the default costs rules that will be applied by the courts in fast track claims. Colm Nugent, barrister at Hardwicke Chambers, discusses this case. or to read the full analysis.