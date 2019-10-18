County Court considers costs rules in personal injury case (Khan v Aviva Insurance Ltd)

Personal Injury analysis: Where the personal injury aspect of a claim had resulted in the case being allocated to the fast track, the claimant was awarded costs to be assessed on the normal fixed costs basis under CPR 45.29B. The decision offers a useful affirmation of the default costs rules that will be applied by the courts in fast track claims. Colm Nugent, barrister at Hardwicke Chambers, discusses this case.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Practical completion marks the end of the construction period of a project, when the works are 'finished' and the employer can occupy and/or use them. Practical completion also typically marks the start of the defects liability period/maintenance period.As explained below, practical completion is an
What is a res judicata?A res judicata is a decision given by a judge or tribunal with jurisdiction over the cause of action and the parties, which disposes, with finality, of a matter decided so that it cannot be re-litigated by those bound by the judgment, except on appeal.Final judgments by
For guidance on the basic features of the doctrine of estoppel and the different classifications it has been subject to, see Practice Note: Estoppel—what, when and how to plead and related content.Promissory estoppel—what is it?Where A has, by words or conduct, made to B a clear and unequivocal
Brexit: The UK's departure from the EU on exit day ie Friday 31 January 2020 has implications for practitioners dealing with provisions in the CPR relevant to cross border matters, including CPR 5.4C (discussed below). For guidance on the impact of Brexit on the CPR, see Cross border
0330 161 1234
To view our latest legal guidance content,sign-in to Lexis®PSL or register for a free trial.