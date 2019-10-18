Sign-in Help
Home / Dispute Resolution / Costs and funding / Fixed costs

Legal News

County Court considers costs rules in personal injury case (Khan v Aviva Insurance Ltd)

County Court considers costs rules in personal injury case (Khan v Aviva Insurance Ltd)
Published on: 18 October 2019
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • County Court considers costs rules in personal injury case (Khan v Aviva Insurance Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: Where the personal injury aspect of a claim had resulted in the case being allocated to the fast track, the claimant was awarded costs to be assessed on the normal fixed costs basis under CPR 45.29B. The decision offers a useful affirmation of the default costs rules that will be applied by the courts in fast track claims. Colm Nugent, barrister at Hardwicke Chambers, discusses this case. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

What is practical completion?

Practical completion marks the end of the construction period of a project, when the works are 'finished' and the employer can occupy and/or use them. Practical completion also typically marks the start of the defects liability period/maintenance period.As explained below, practical completion is an

LEXISNEXIS

The doctrine of res judicata

What is a res judicata?A res judicata is a decision given by a judge or tribunal with jurisdiction over the cause of action and the parties, which disposes, with finality, of a matter decided so that it cannot be re-litigated by those bound by the judgment, except on appeal.Final judgments by

LEXISNEXIS

Promissory estoppel

For guidance on the basic features of the doctrine of estoppel and the different classifications it has been subject to, see Practice Note: Estoppel—what, when and how to plead and related content.Promissory estoppel—what is it?Where A has, by words or conduct, made to B a clear and unequivocal

LEXISNEXIS

Tomlin orders

Brexit: The UK's departure from the EU on exit day ie Friday 31 January 2020 has implications for practitioners dealing with provisions in the CPR relevant to cross border matters, including CPR 5.4C (discussed below). For guidance on the impact of Brexit on the CPR, see Cross border

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
3 Precedents
View More
3 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
3 Precedents
View More
3 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More