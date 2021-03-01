Counting to 20—the CJEU judgment in UQ v Marclean Technologies SLU

Article summary

Employment analysis: The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) has considered when the obligation for consultation on proposed redundancies, referrable to the number of proposed redundancies, is triggered under the Collective Redundancies Directive. The critical question before the court was whether the 90 days window captured redundancies which occurred before the dismissal in question. In essence, could the 20 or more proposed redundancies include redundancies, which were less than 20, which occurred within the 90 days before the further redundancies in issue. The court held that they could. This decision has important implications for the interpretation of domestic law, section 188 of the Trade Union and Labour Relations (Consolidation) Act 1992 (TULR(C)A 1992), and the obligations of consultation in domestic law. Written by David Reade QC and Daniel Northall of Littleton Chambers. or to read the full analysis.