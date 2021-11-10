Counting the costs of priority claims in confiscation (CPS v Aquila)

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: Applying their previous decision in Bilta (UK) Ltd v Nazir, the Supreme Court has dismissed the Crown Prosecution Service’s (CPS) appeal and thereby upheld the decision given at first instance by Mr Justice Mann. The decision concerned whether or not the intention of dishonest directors can be attributed to their company and the interplay between the common law proprietary rights of third parties and the recovery of the proceeds of crime from convicted fraudsters. The practical impact of the judgment means that the CPS has no claim to the assets held by its enforcement receiver pursuant to confiscation orders. Written by Gilly Bradbury, knowledge development lawyer and Rachel Ziegler, senior associate, at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP. or to read the full analysis.