LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate Crime / Proceeds of crime / Restraint and confiscation

Legal News

Counting the costs of priority claims in confiscation (CPS v Aquila)

Published on: 10 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Counting the costs of priority claims in confiscation (CPS v Aquila)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: Applying their previous decision in Bilta (UK) Ltd v Nazir, the Supreme Court has dismissed the Crown Prosecution Service’s (CPS) appeal and thereby upheld the decision given at first instance by Mr Justice Mann. The decision concerned whether or not the intention of dishonest directors can be attributed to their company and the interplay between the common law proprietary rights of third parties and the recovery of the proceeds of crime from convicted fraudsters. The practical impact of the judgment means that the CPS has no claim to the assets held by its enforcement receiver pursuant to confiscation orders. Written by Gilly Bradbury, knowledge development lawyer and Rachel Ziegler, senior associate, at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contractWhat is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedingsHow to identify hearsayThe definition of hearsay is contained in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003). It comprises of four essential elements.There must be:•a statement•made out of court•relied on for the truth of the matter stated,

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary lossesThis Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for non-financial loss (non-pecuniary loss), ie punitive damages, damages for loss of enjoyment and loss of amenity, restitutionary damages and negotiating

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)This Practice Note provides an overview of the Pre-Action Protocol for Low Value Personal Injury (Employers’ Liability and Public Liability) Claims from 31 July 2013 (the EL/PL protocol) in particular Stage 1 of the process. For guidance on Stage

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Q&As
View More
5 Practice notes
View More