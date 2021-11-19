LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Council unlawfully breaks promise over Traffic Regulation Order consultation (Keyhole Bridge USG)

Published on: 19 November 2021
Local Government analysis: This case examined the statutory and non-statutory requirements of consultation where a local authority is seeking to revoke an Experimental Traffic Regulation Order (ETRO), legitimate expectation, and the ‘Sedley’ requirements of consultation. The court found that a local authority’s statutory obligation under the Local Authorities’ Traffic Orders (Procedure) (England and Wales) Regulations 1996 (the Traffic Orders Regs 1996) only extended to allowing objectors six months to object to an ETRO once it came into force. This was a statutory objection period. Looked at in isolation this would allow a local authority to revoke an ETRO before the six-month objection period. However, where a local authority also promised to simultaneously run a non-statutory six-month consultation this created a legitimate expectation that such a consultation would be carried out, and the Sedley principles of consultation would apply. When the Council revoked the ETRO after five months they unlawfully breached the public’s legitimate expectation. Written by Piers Riley-Smith, barrister, at Kings Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

