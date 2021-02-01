Sign-in Help
Council unable to determine flexible tenancy in fixed term unless tenancy has a forfeiture clause (Croydon London Borough Council v Kalonga)

Published on: 01 February 2021
  • Council unable to determine flexible tenancy in fixed term unless tenancy has a forfeiture clause (Croydon London Borough Council v Kalonga)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Local Government analysis: The court confirmed Justice Tipples’ judgment that a flexible secure tenancy issued by a local authority may only be terminated in its fixed term if it has a forfeiture clause. Written by Adam Heppinstall, barrister, at Henderson Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

1 Practice notes

1 Practice notes