Council of the European Union issues progress reports on MiFID 2, MiFIR and MAR

Published on: 25 June 2012
Updated on: 24 December 2020
The progress reports issued by the Council of the European Union set out the issues outstanding in relation to MiFID 2, MiFIR and MAR. The European Parliament has also given an indicative date for its first plenary sitting to consider the legislative proposals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

