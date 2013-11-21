Sign-in Help
Could withdrawing banking services be an abuse of a dominant position?

Published on: 21 November 2013
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Article summary

Financial Services analysis: Theodor van Sante, a barrister at 3 Verulam Buildings, advises that the High Court’s decision in Dahabshiil v Barclays Bank should alert lawyers with other clients affected by relevant Barclays account closures to the possibility of bringing an action, and of obtaining interim relief. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

