Could the UK be breaching its obligations on orphan works?

Published on: 25 October 2013
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Original news
  • What changes does ERRA 2013 bring about in relation to the law on orphan works?
  • What were the exact problems relating to the treatment of orphan works in the UK?
  • What issues of compatibility do the provisions on orphan works throw up in relation to existing UK and EU law?
  • The OWD must be implemented in the UK by October 2014. Do the ERRA 2013 provisions on orphan works now make implementation effectively meaningless?
  • Is the power to reduce the term of protection for older unpublished works required by, or compatible with, the Copyright Term Directive 2006/116/EC (the Term Directive)?
  • Was it necessary to repeal CPDA 1988, s 52 as a result of either international or EU law?
  • At this time of uncertainty, what should lawyers advise clients in this area?

Article summary

IP & IT analysis: The new law on orphan works introduced by the Enterprise and Regulatory Reform Act 2013 (ERRA 2013) has already proved controversial to many people working in the creative industries. However, as Brigitte Lindner, registered European lawyer at Serle Court, explains, they are arguably incompatible with EU law. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

