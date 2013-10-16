Sign-in Help
Could new EU rules on bankers' pay undermine stability in the banking sector?

Published on: 16 October 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
  • Why does the UK feel the need to resort to legal challenge?
  • On what basis are these challenges being made?
  • How do the EU proposals in these areas compare with the UK’s own rules?
  • If the EU pushes ahead with new rules in each of these areas, what options will be available to the UK?

Financial Services analysis: The UK government is challenging the rules on pay in the banking sector in the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) stating they are not fit for purpose and will undermine stability in the banking system. Kennedy Masterton-Smith of Norton Rose Fulbright comments on the implications of the challenge to the Capital Requirements Directive IV (CRD4). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

