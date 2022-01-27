LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Costs sanction follows breach of the new rules dealing with trial witness statements (Prime London Holdings 11 v Thurloe Lodge)

Published on: 27 January 2022
Dispute Resolution analysis: This is the latest High Court decision to grapple with the new rules concerning trial witness statements in the Business and Property Courts. In this instance, the defendant served a witness statement which failed to comply with the requirements of CPR PD 57AC. While there was no apparent good reason for the failures, the court reasoned that the appropriate sanction was to require a compliant statement to be served as well as requiring the defendant to pay costs. Written by Johnny Shearman, head of Knowledge & Legal Services at Signature Litigation LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

