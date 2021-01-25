Sign-in Help
Costs orders where a defendant accepts a Part 36 offer out of time (Pallett v MGN Ltd)

Published on: 25 January 2021
Updated on: 25 January 2021
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: In this case the defendants had deliberately waited until 22 days after a Part 36 was made to accept it so that they could invoke CPR 36.13(4) to dispute the claimant’s entitlement to costs. The court, while accepting that this approach was open to the defendants, rejected the argument that the usual cost rule under 36.13(5) should be disapplied because of an alleged failure by the claimant to engage with ADR. Written by Dominic Regan, City Law School, London, and special advisor to the Association of Costs Lawyers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

