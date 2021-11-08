LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Costs order made against an intermediary (A local authority v Mother)

Published on: 08 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Family analysis: In A local authority v Mother, the court was concerned with an application for a costs order, as sought by the local authority, parents and children’s guardian against two intermediaries following an abandoned final hearing due to the father’s intermediary at that hearing not fulfilling the intermediary role appropriately (para [17]). Mrs Justice Lieven considered the application for a costs order as well as the appointment and conduct of intermediaries more generally. Poonam Bhari, barrister at 3PB Chambers, sets out the issues. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

