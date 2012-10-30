Sign-in Help
Costs of environmental action contrary to Aarhus?

Published on: 30 October 2012
Updated on: 24 December 2020
  • Costs of environmental action contrary to Aarhus?
  • What are PCOs?
  • What happened in the Edwards’ case?
  • Discretion of member states (Questions 1 and 3)
  • Subjective v objective test (Question 2)
  • Actual deterrence (Question 4)
  • Different approach in different courts (Question 5)
  • Is the A-G’s opinion binding on the CJEU?
  • What is the UK government’s position on costs?
  • Why didn’t the government wait until after the Edwards’ decision?

Article summary

The Advocate-General (A-G) has given her opinion to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) in C-260/11 Edwards v Environment Agency. According to the A-G, both objective and subjective circumstances must be taken into account when determining whether the costs of environmental proceedings are prohibitively expensive. The CJEU is yet to issue its judgment on the matter. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

