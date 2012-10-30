Costs of environmental action contrary to Aarhus?

The Advocate-General (A-G) has given her opinion to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) in C-260/11 Edwards v Environment Agency. According to the A-G, both objective and subjective circumstances must be taken into account when determining whether the costs of environmental proceedings are prohibitively expensive. The CJEU is yet to issue its judgment on the matter.
