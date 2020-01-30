Costs of appeal for fixed costs regime cases (Wickes Building Supplies Ltd v Blair (No 2) (Costs))

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: The Court of Appeal held that the costs of an appeal arising from the Pre-Action Protocol for Low Value Personal Injury (Employers’ Liability and Public Liability) Claims are not limited to fixed costs of the regime and are in the discretion of the court, but qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) will apply. Written by Grace Cullen, barrister at 6 Pump Court Chambers, Chamber of Stephen Hockman QC. or to read the full analysis.