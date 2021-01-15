Sign-in Help
Costs of abandoning parts of civil claims—amendment or discontinuance? (RG Carter v CUA Property)

Published on: 15 January 2021
Dispute Resolution analysis: It has been held that where a discrete cause of action was abandoned by way of an amendment to a statement of case pursuant to CPR 17, it amounted to a discontinuance which attracted consideration of the costs consequences under CPR 38.6. The just order in circumstances where considerable expense had been incurred in defending a substantial abandoned issue was that the claimant should pay the defendant’s costs of the issue, not just the costs of and caused by the amendment. Written by Jon Lord, associate at Weightmans LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

