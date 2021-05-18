menu-search
Costs capping order for public procurement judicial review (Good Law Project v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care)

Published on: 18 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Public Law analysis: The claimants had obtained permission to apply for judicial review of decisions of the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care to make direct awards of contracts for the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) to a number of contractors on the grounds of extreme urgency brought about by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. They now applied for a costs capping order under section 88 of the Criminal Justice and Courts Act 2015 (CJCA 2015). The Secretary of State and the contractors opposed the application. The court concluded that the claimants’ challenge relying on public procurement law met the test for public interest proceedings under CJCA 2015, s 88 and that a costs capping order should be made. Both the claimants and the Secretary of State would be subject to a costs cap of £250,000. Written by Denis Edwards, barrister at Normanton Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

