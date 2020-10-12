Costs assessment—senior courts costs office—assessment of hourly rates for professional deputies (PLK and others on Appeal)

Article summary

Private Client analysis: In a consolidated appeal brought by four professional deputies in the Senior Courts Costs Office (SCCO), Master Whalan held that an uplift of up to 20% on the hourly rates specified in the Guideline Hourly Rates 2010, should be regarded as prima facie reasonable when assessing the hourly rates charged by professional court deputies for undertaking work on behalf of protected parties. Whalan J accepted the argument advanced on behalf of the professional deputies that the Guideline Hourly Rates (GHR), which had not been reviewed since 2010, could not be applied reasonably or equitably without some form of monetary uplift that recognises the effect of inflation. Written by Richard Wilcock, barrister, at Exchange Chambers (counsel for the appellants). or to read the full analysis.