Costs: assessing whether the claim or response had no reasonable prospects of success (Opalkova v Acquire Care)

Published on: 08 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this judgment?
  • What is the relevant background?
  • Background law
  • Background facts
  • The decision of the employment tribunal
  • What did the EAT decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Employment analysis: When deciding whether to make a preparation time order or an order for costs of representation on the ground that the claim or response had no reasonable prospect of success, the tribunal should consider each cause of action comprised in the ET1 separately (or each defence to each such cause of action in the ET3). The correct point in time in respect of which to make that assessment will either be at the point when the claim or response was submitted, or at some later point when circumstances changed such as to alter the prospects and materially change the assessment, according to the Employment Appeal Tribunal. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

