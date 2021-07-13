menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Claims and remedies / Contract interpretation

Legal News

Correcting a mistake in an RPI rent review clause (Monosolar IQ Ltd v Woden Park Ltd)

Correcting a mistake in an RPI rent review clause (Monosolar IQ Ltd v Woden Park Ltd)
Published on: 13 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Correcting a mistake in an RPI rent review clause (Monosolar IQ Ltd v Woden Park Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Was it clear that the RPI rent review provision contained a drafting error?
  • Was it clear how the error should be corrected?
  • Case details

Article summary

Property Disputes analysis: A court will not alter an unambiguous contractual term merely because it is unduly favourable to one party, imprudent or unreasonable or because it provides for one party to pay too high a price for something. However, a court can correct the literal meaning of a contractual provision by construction if it is clear both that a mistake has been made and what the provision was intended to say. This case concerned a rent review clause which, read literally, would cause the rent to be increased each year by an amount reflecting the cumulative change in the Retail Prices Index (RPI) since the start of the lease (rather than by an amount reflecting the change in the RPI from the previous year). Using one set of figures provided by the tenant, this would mean that an initial annual rent of £15,000 would increase to just over £76m by year 25 of the lease. Lord Justice Nugee had no doubt that a literal interpretation produced results which could be described as arbitrary, irrational, commercially nonsensical or absurd. On that basis, the Court of Appeal decided that the rent review clause contained a clear drafting error which it felt able to correct by construction. Written by David Harris, professional development lawyer at Browne Jacobson LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Enquiries before contract

Enquiries before contract

Coronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects potentially impacted by the government’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. For updates on key developments and related practical guidance on the implications for lawyers, see Practice Note: Coronavirus (COVID-19)—implications

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liabilityContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discriminationThis Practice Note considers unlawful indirect discrimination under Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010).There is a clear difference between direct and indirect discrimination, and the two are mutually exclusive (although claims may of course be brought in the alternative):•the law

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More