Corporation tax deductions in relation to UURBS disallowed (AD Bly Groundworks and Civil Engineering v HMRC)

Pensions analysis: The appellants were lead appellants in a group of appeals by companies who implemented a tax avoidance scheme in order to reduce their profits chargeable to corporation tax for the relevant year. The appellants entered into contractual arrangements with directors and other key employees which implemented an Unfunded Unapproved Retirement Benefit Scheme (UURBS) under which the appellants promised to provide directors with a pension in the future. In each case, the aggregate amount of the provision was set at 80% or 100% of the estimated profits before tax. Each appellant claimed a deduction in calculating its profits to reflect that provision. HMRC denied the deduction, relying on section 54 of the Corporation Tax Act 2009 (CTA 2009) or CTA 2009, s 1290 in the alternative. The appellants’ appeals to the First-tier Tribunal (FTT) against their assessments to corporation tax were dismissed. Written by Rebecca Murray, barrister at Devereux Chambers. or to read the full analysis.