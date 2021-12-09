- Corporate weekly highlights—9 December 2021
- In this issue:
- Equity capital markets
- FCA confirms changes to the listing regime—Primary Markets Effectiveness Review
- FTSE 350–Q4 2021 reshuffle
- Public company takeovers
- Takeover Panel proposes Code changes for 2022
- Corporate governance
- QCA publishes AIM Good Governance Review 2021–2022 report
- ECON publishes draft opinion on the proposed EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive
More...
- Proxy adviser ISS sets out upcoming policy changes for 2022
- Corporate reporting and audit
- FRC announces its 2022–23 areas of supervisory focus for corporate reporting and audit
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA’s) confirmed changes to the Listing Rules, the Takeover Panel’s proposed changes to the Takeover Code in 2022, the publication of the Quoted Companies’ Alliance’s (QCA’s) ninth annual review of the corporate governance performance of AIM companies, the European Parliament’s Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) published its draft opinion on the proposed EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive, proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) released an update of its worldwide policies for 2022 and the Financial Reporting Council announced its 2022–23 areas of supervisory focus for corporate reporting and audit. We have also published analysis of the quarterly reshuffle of the FTSE 350.
