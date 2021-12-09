Corporate weekly highlights—9 December 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA’s) confirmed changes to the Listing Rules, the Takeover Panel’s proposed changes to the Takeover Code in 2022, the publication of the Quoted Companies’ Alliance’s (QCA’s) ninth annual review of the corporate governance performance of AIM companies, the European Parliament’s Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) published its draft opinion on the proposed EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive, proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) released an update of its worldwide policies for 2022 and the Financial Reporting Council announced its 2022–23 areas of supervisory focus for corporate reporting and audit. We have also published analysis of the quarterly reshuffle of the FTSE 350. or to read the full analysis.