Corporate weekly highlights—8 July 2021

Published on: 08 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Equity capital markets
  • Law firms capitalise on a busy IPO market—who acted on the key deals in H1 2021?
  • FCA consultation on changes to the listing regime—Primary Markets Effectiveness Review
  • Government publishes consultation on the UK prospectus regime
  • FCA issues Primary Market Bulletin 35—listing applicants with cannabis-related businesses
  • Public company takeovers
  • Takeover Panel publishes updated Practice Statements to accompany revised Code
  • National Security and Investment Act 2021 (Commencement No 1 and Transitional Provision) Regulations 2021
Article summary

This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes news of two major consultations in response to the UK Listings Review: the government consultation on the UK prospectus regime and the FCA consultation on the listing regime: Primary Markets Effectiveness Review as well as a new proposed FCA technical note on listing applicants with cannabis-related businesses. It also includes Corporate analysis on the legal advisers who have acted on IPOs in H1 2021, news of updated Practice Statements published by the Takeover Panel and the FRC’s Statement of intent on ESG challenges. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

