Corporate weekly highlights—8 July 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes news of two major consultations in response to the UK Listings Review: the government consultation on the UK prospectus regime and the FCA consultation on the listing regime: Primary Markets Effectiveness Review as well as a new proposed FCA technical note on listing applicants with cannabis-related businesses. It also includes Corporate analysis on the legal advisers who have acted on IPOs in H1 2021, news of updated Practice Statements published by the Takeover Panel and the FRC’s Statement of intent on ESG challenges. or to read the full analysis.