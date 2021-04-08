Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate / Key developments and horizon scanning / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Corporate weekly highlights—8 April 2021

Corporate weekly highlights—8 April 2021
Published on: 08 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Corporate weekly highlights—8 April 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Public company takeovers
  • UK Public M&A Trend Report update—1 January–31 March 2021
  • Equity capital markets
  • FCA to consult on amended rules and guidance for special purpose acquisition companies
  • Brexit
  • ESMA issues statement on corporate disclosures obligations for UK issuers after Brexit
  • Accounts and reports
  • ESMA report sets out enforcement and convergence actions on corporate reporting
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes (among other things) our latest Market Tracker Trend Report which examines developments in public M&A for the period 1 January 2021 to 31 March 2021, confirmation that the FCA will soon be consulting on amended rules and guidance for special purpose acquisition companies, publication of a statement by ESMA on corporate disclosure obligations for UK issuers after Brexit, a judgment from the High Court concerning breaches of a non-solicitation and non-dealing clause in a shareholders agreement and publication of ESMA’s annual report on enforcement and regulatory activities related to corporate reporting. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Private nuisancePrivate nuisance is an unlawful interference with a person's use or enjoyment of land or some right over or in connection with it. Interference must be unreasonable, and may be caused, eg by water, smoke, smell, fumes, gas, noise, heat or vibrations. Where the defendant has not

LEXISNEXIS

A company’s constitution

What is a company's constitution?A company’s 'constitution' is defined under the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) as including:•the company’s articles of association, and•any resolutions and agreements affecting a company’s constitutionThe CA 2006 definition of 'constitution' is not exhaustive and also

LEXISNEXIS

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but which are reduced to

LEXISNEXIS

Automatism

Definition of automatismAn act is done in a state of automatism if it is done by the body without control by the mind, (eg it is a spasm or a reflex), or if it is done by a person who is not conscious of what they are doing. The act may be described as involuntary, but will not be regarded as such

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More