- Corporate weekly highlights—8 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Public company takeovers
- UK Public M&A Trend Report update—1 January–31 March 2021
- Equity capital markets
- FCA to consult on amended rules and guidance for special purpose acquisition companies
- Brexit
- ESMA issues statement on corporate disclosures obligations for UK issuers after Brexit
- Accounts and reports
- ESMA report sets out enforcement and convergence actions on corporate reporting
- Clause bank
- Call for evidence on smart contracts extended to April 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Coronavirus) (Change of Expiry Date) Regulations 2021
- Corporate joint ventures
- Score Draw Ltd v PNH International Ltd
- Additional news—daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes (among other things) our latest Market Tracker Trend Report which examines developments in public M&A for the period 1 January 2021 to 31 March 2021, confirmation that the FCA will soon be consulting on amended rules and guidance for special purpose acquisition companies, publication of a statement by ESMA on corporate disclosure obligations for UK issuers after Brexit, a judgment from the High Court concerning breaches of a non-solicitation and non-dealing clause in a shareholders agreement and publication of ESMA’s annual report on enforcement and regulatory activities related to corporate reporting.
