Corporate weekly highlights—7 January 2021

This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes (amongst other things) the latest updates on Brexit, publication by the FCA of an amended version of the list of third countries it regards as equivalent in relation to certain provisions of the DTRs, publication by the FCA of an indicative list of financial instruments subject to notification requirements under section 89F(1)(b)(iii) of FSMA and DTR 5.3.1R, an announcement by the FRC concerning the launch of the UKEB’s new website, publication by the FRC of guidance for accounting periods straddling IP completion day and publication by the Takeover Panel of a revised version of the Takeover Code. or to read the full analysis.