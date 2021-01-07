- Corporate weekly highlights—7 January 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Businesses and other organisations—Brexit transition guidance reissued on IP completion day
- Comment—EU-UK Trade and Co-operation Agreement impact on data protection
- Sanctions—Brexit transition guidance reissued on IP completion day
- Examining the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020
- European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020
- Brexit Bulletin—Parliament approves the European Union (Future Relationship) Bill
- Brexit Bulletin—government publishes draft European Union (Future Relationship) Bill
- Comment—Relieved? UK and EU agree post-Brexit deal
- Brexit Bulletin—examining the EU-UK Trade Co-operation Agreement
- Brexit Bulletin—Council decision paves the way for signing of the EU-UK Trade and Co-operation Agreement
- Brexit Bulletin—UK and EU announce new Trade and Co-operation Agreement
- Brexit Bulletin—draft EU-UK Trade and Co-operation Agreement published
- Equity capital markets
- FCA updates list of equivalent jurisdictions under Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules
- FCA amends DTR notification requirements to reflect end of Brexit implementation period
- Public company takeovers
- Revised Takeover Code published by Takeover Panel
- Execution
- Law Society publishes Q&A on electronic signatures
- Accounts and reports
- FRC announces UKEB website launch
- Audit
- FRC issues guidance for accounting periods straddling IP completion day
- Directors and company secretaries
- Director disqualification and deterrence (Rwamba v Secretary of State for Business)
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Additional news—daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes (amongst other things) the latest updates on Brexit, publication by the FCA of an amended version of the list of third countries it regards as equivalent in relation to certain provisions of the DTRs, publication by the FCA of an indicative list of financial instruments subject to notification requirements under section 89F(1)(b)(iii) of FSMA and DTR 5.3.1R, an announcement by the FRC concerning the launch of the UKEB’s new website, publication by the FRC of guidance for accounting periods straddling IP completion day and publication by the Takeover Panel of a revised version of the Takeover Code.
