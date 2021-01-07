Sign-in Help
Corporate weekly highlights—7 January 2021

Published on: 07 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Businesses and other organisations—Brexit transition guidance reissued on IP completion day
  • Comment—EU-UK Trade and Co-operation Agreement impact on data protection
  • Sanctions—Brexit transition guidance reissued on IP completion day
  • Examining the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020
  • European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020
  • Brexit Bulletin—Parliament approves the European Union (Future Relationship) Bill
  • Brexit Bulletin—government publishes draft European Union (Future Relationship) Bill
This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes (amongst other things) the latest updates on Brexit, publication by the FCA of an amended version of the list of third countries it regards as equivalent in relation to certain provisions of the DTRs, publication by the FCA of an indicative list of financial instruments subject to notification requirements under section 89F(1)(b)(iii) of FSMA and DTR 5.3.1R, an announcement by the FRC concerning the launch of the UKEB’s new website, publication by the FRC of guidance for accounting periods straddling IP completion day and publication by the Takeover Panel of a revised version of the Takeover Code. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

