Legal News

Corporate weekly highlights—7 April 2022

Published on: 07 April 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Corporate weekly highlights—7 April 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Audit
  • FRC closer to establishing ARGA
  • ISSB launches consultation on sustainability-related and climate-related disclosures
  • Corporate governance
  • European Commission consults on ESG ratings and credit ratings
  • Restructuring
  • English court approves first restructuring plan to disenfranchise out-of-the-money stakeholders and first to compromise shareholders in a foreign company (Re Smile Telecoms Holdings Ltd)
  • New content
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes: the Financial Reporting Council’s 3-Year Plan as it transitions to the Audit, Reporting and Governance Authority, the launch of the International Sustainability Standards Board’s consultation on general sustainability-related disclosure requirements and climate-related disclosure requirements, as well as the launch of the European Commission’s consultation on ESG ratings and ESG factors in credit ratings. The highlights also include analysis of the High Court decision of Re Smile Telecoms Holdings Ltd which approved the first restructuring plan to disenfranchise out-of-the-money stakeholders and the first to compromise shareholders’ rights in a foreign company. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

