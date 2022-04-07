Corporate weekly highlights—7 April 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes: the Financial Reporting Council’s 3-Year Plan as it transitions to the Audit, Reporting and Governance Authority, the launch of the International Sustainability Standards Board’s consultation on general sustainability-related disclosure requirements and climate-related disclosure requirements, as well as the launch of the European Commission’s consultation on ESG ratings and ESG factors in credit ratings. The highlights also include analysis of the High Court decision of Re Smile Telecoms Holdings Ltd which approved the first restructuring plan to disenfranchise out-of-the-money stakeholders and the first to compromise shareholders’ rights in a foreign company. or to read the full analysis.