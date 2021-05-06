Sign-in Help
Corporate weekly highlights—6 May 2021

Published on: 06 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Mergers & Acquisitions
  • National Security & Investment Act becomes law—confirms new FDI screening regime will be introduced
  • Equity capital markets
  • Analysing the FCA’s proposed changes to the Listing Rules for special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs)
  • ESMA updates Q&As on the Prospectus Regulation
  • Brexit
  • Communication from the Commission on its assessment of UK's application to accede to the 2007 Lugano Convention published in Official Journal
  • Brexit Bulletin—Ratified EU-UK Trade and Co-operation Agreement published in the Official Journal
Article summary

This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes details of the National Security & Investment Act becoming law, the FCA consultation paper on proposed changes to the listing regime for SPACs, the full ratification of the EU-UK Trade and Co-operation Agreement and the FCA discussion paper on proposals for enhanced financial promotion rules for high-risk investments. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

