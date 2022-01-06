- Corporate weekly highlights—6 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Commencement of National Security and Investment Act—BEIS publishes privacy notice, notification service terms and conditions and updates guidance
- BEIS publishes open letter and guidance on completing and registering notifications under the National Security and Investment Act
- Equity capital markets
- HM Treasury summarises responses to consultation on the UK prospectus regime
- FCA publishes Primary Market Technical Note on disclosures regarding ESG matters
- FCA publishes new rules on climate-related disclosures
- FCA publishes Handbook Notice No 94
More...
- Audit
- FRC updates audit enforcement scheme guidance
- Directors' disqualification
- Insolvency Service welcomes new legislation and powers to investigate directors
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes the publication by BEIS of guidance on completing and registering notifications under the National Security and Investment Act and the terms and conditions for using the notification service. In addition, the highlights include the publication by the FCA of Primary Market Technical Note 801.2 concerning ESG disclosures, policy statements PS21/23 and PS21/24 relating to enhancing climate-related disclosures, Handbook Notice No 94 which includes changes to the Handbook as part of the response to Lord Hill’s UK Listing Review Report and FRC updated guidance relating to the audit enforcement scheme. It also looks at a summary of responses to HM Treasury’s consultation on the UK prospectus regime and the Rating (Coronavirus) and Directors Disqualification (Dissolved Companies) Act 2021.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.