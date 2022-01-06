Corporate weekly highlights—6 January 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes the publication by BEIS of guidance on completing and registering notifications under the National Security and Investment Act and the terms and conditions for using the notification service. In addition, the highlights include the publication by the FCA of Primary Market Technical Note 801.2 concerning ESG disclosures, policy statements PS21/23 and PS21/24 relating to enhancing climate-related disclosures, Handbook Notice No 94 which includes changes to the Handbook as part of the response to Lord Hill’s UK Listing Review Report and FRC updated guidance relating to the audit enforcement scheme. It also looks at a summary of responses to HM Treasury’s consultation on the UK prospectus regime and the Rating (Coronavirus) and Directors Disqualification (Dissolved Companies) Act 2021. or to read the full analysis.