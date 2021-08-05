Corporate weekly highlights—5 August 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes (among other things) publication by the FCA of the outcome of its Future of Corporate Reporting consultation, launch by the ISS of surveys on its annual benchmark and climate policy, publication of a report by the CGI suggesting that diverse candidates are excluded from boards and executive committees and News Analysis offering guidance on the application of the principles in Henderson v Henderson in the context of unfair prejudice proceedings. or to read the full analysis.