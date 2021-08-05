menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate / Key developments and horizon scanning / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Corporate weekly highlights—5 August 2021

Published on: 05 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Corporate weekly highlights—5 August 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Accounts and reports
  • FRC publishes outcome of future of corporate reporting consultation
  • Corporate governance
  • ISS launches surveys on Annual Benchmark Policy and climate policy
  • CGI report suggests diverse candidates are excluded from boards
  • Audit
  • FRC publishes its third Annual Enforcement Review
  • Members
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes (among other things) publication by the FCA of the outcome of its Future of Corporate Reporting consultation, launch by the ISS of surveys on its annual benchmark and climate policy, publication of a report by the CGI suggesting that diverse candidates are excluded from boards and executive committees and News Analysis offering guidance on the application of the principles in Henderson v Henderson in the context of unfair prejudice proceedings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton argumentsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—considerationThis Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelines

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelines

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelinesThis Practice Note is concerned with substantive interim injunctions, which are a particular species of injunction granted on a temporary basis ahead of trial. As set out below, there are different considerations depending on whether the interim

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)An arms length management organisation (ALMO) is a not-for-profit company that provides housing services on behalf of a local housing authority (LHA). Usually an ALMO is set up by the LHA to manage and improve all or part of its housing stock with the LHA

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More