Corporate weekly highlights—5 April 2018

Published on: 05 April 2018
Updated on: 21 December 2020
  • In this issue:
  • Equity capital markets
  • ESMA submits first part of technical advice under the Prospectus Regulation
  • ESMA adds new Q&A on profit forecasts
  • Public company takeovers
  • CMA merger: Two revised remedies from Fox published in relation to Fox’s proposed takeover of Sky
  • Accounts and reports
  • March 2018 UK and Ireland accounting standards issued
  • Additional Corporate updates this week
This week’s edition of Corporate highlights includes news of the publication of the first part of ESMA’s technical advice under the Prospectus Regulation, ESMA’s update of Q&As on prospectus-related issues to include a new Q&A on profit forecasts and revised remedies from Fox published in relation to its proposed takeover of Sky. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

