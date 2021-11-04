Corporate weekly highlights—4 November 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes: the outcome of the BEIS consultation on the draft statement required by the National Security and Investment Act 2021; the announcement of the FTSE Women Leaders Review; various developments in relation to the introduction of mandatory climate–related financial disclosures for companies and LLPs, including the publication of the draft Companies (Strategic Report) (Climate-related Financial Disclosure) Regulations 2021; the publication of the FCA’s new ESG strategy; the establishment of an International Sustainability Standards Board by the IFRS Foundation; the issue of ESMA’s common enforcement priorities for 2021; and Tax Analysis on the Autumn Budget 2022. or to read the full analysis.