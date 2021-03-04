Sign-in Help
Corporate weekly highlights—4 March 2021

Published on: 04 March 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Equity capital markets
  • UK Listing Review report published
  • Tax
  • Spring Budget 2021–key Corporate announcements
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Voluntary and compulsory strike off to resume from 8 March 2021
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Regulation amending EU Prospectus Regulation published in OJ
  • Brexit
This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes Lord Hill's UK Listing Review report, the key Corporate announcements from the Spring Budget 2021, updated guidance from the European Commission on the EU's approach to company law matters after Brexit, and FRC guidance for companies on transparent and effective reporting when diverging from provisions under the UK Corporate Governance Code.

