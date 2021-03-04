- Corporate weekly highlights—4 March 2021
- In this issue:
- Equity capital markets
- UK Listing Review report published
- Tax
- Spring Budget 2021–key Corporate announcements
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Voluntary and compulsory strike off to resume from 8 March 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Regulation amending EU Prospectus Regulation published in OJ
- Brexit
- EU company law—post-Brexit transition guidance from European Commission
- Brexit Bulletin—provisional application extended as Council requests European Parliament’s consent to conclude the TCA
- Execution
- Future of e-signatures for real estate, corporate and finance transactions
- Public company takeovers; Private M&A
- National Security and Investment Bill: Government response to consultation on sectors falling within mandatory notification regime
- Corporate governance
- FRC publishes guidance on reporting divergences from UK Corporate Governance Code
- Audit
- FRC delivers Initial Investigation Report on KPMG’s 2013 audit of Carillion plc
- Financial services; Equity capital markets
- UK fintech sector—Kalifa Review identifies threats and strategic objectives
- Financial services regulation
- ESMA makes recommendations for improving the Transparency Directive after Wirecard
- Additional news—daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
Article summary
This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes Lord Hill’s UK Listing Review report, the key Corporate announcements from the Spring Budget 2021, updated guidance from the European Commission on the EU’s approach to company law matters after Brexit, and FRC guidance for companies on transparent and effective reporting when diverging from provisions under the UK Corporate Governance Code.
