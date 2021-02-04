Sign-in Help
Corporate weekly highlights—4 February 2021

04 February 2021
  • Corporate weekly highlights—4 February 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Execution of documents
  • Checklist for managing an electronic signing process on a corporate or commercial transaction using an online platform published
  • Banking and finance
  • Checklist for managing an electronic signing process on a finance transaction using an online platform finalised
  • Equity capital markets
  • Listing Authority Advisory Panel responds to call for evidence on the UK Listings Review
  • FCA publishes the Listing Rules (Open-Ended Investment Companies) Instrument 2021
  • ESMA publishes languages for EU prospectus scrutiny and translation requirements
This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes checklists for electronic signing processes on corporate/commercial transactions and finance transactions published by corporate and finance PSL groups, the FCA Listing Authority Advisory Panel’s response to Lord Hill’s call for evidence on the UK Listings Review, the FCA’s new rules on listing open-ended investment companies, GC100’s discussion paper on AGMs and draft code for virtual meetings, the Private Equity Reporting Group’s Good Practice Guide and 13th annual report and Green Park’s findings on lack of ethnic diversity at leadership levels in FTSE 100 companies. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

