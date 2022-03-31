Corporate weekly highlights—31 March 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes: new and revised notes issued by the Takeover Panel, a Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) consultation on electronic annual financial reports, the London Stock Exchange’s announcement that temporary COVID-19 easing-measures for AIM companies will end in June 2022, the US SEC is seeking feedback on proposed climate-related disclosure rules for investors and the IFRS Foundation and Global Reporting have announced an Initiative to collaborate on sustainability disclosures. or to read the full analysis.