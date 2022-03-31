LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Corporate weekly highlights—31 March 2022

Published on: 31 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Corporate weekly highlights—31 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Public company takeovers
  • Takeover Panel publishes new and revised notes to advisers
  • Equity capital markets
  • FCA consults on proposed changes to the electronic format for annual financial reports (CP22/5)
  • LSE temporary coronavirus (COVID-19) measures for AIM companies to end
  • Corporate governance
  • US SEC seeks feedback on proposed climate-related disclosure rules for investors
  • IFRS Foundation and Global Reporting Initiative to collaborate on sustainability disclosures
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes: new and revised notes issued by the Takeover Panel, a Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) consultation on electronic annual financial reports, the London Stock Exchange's announcement that temporary COVID-19 easing-measures for AIM companies will end in June 2022, the US SEC is seeking feedback on proposed climate-related disclosure rules for investors and the IFRS Foundation and Global Reporting have announced an Initiative to collaborate on sustainability disclosures.

