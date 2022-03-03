- Corporate weekly highlights—3 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Company disclosures, records and registers
- Government White Paper sets out reforms to Companies House
- Equity capital markets
- Government publishes UK prospectus review outcome
- FCA issues Primary Market Bulletin No. 38
- Corporate crime
- Draft Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill 2022 published
- Corporate governance
- PLSA publishes its Stewardship and Voting Guidelines for 2022
- Investment Association (IA) says shareholders should target climate change and diversity ahead of AGM season
- FTSE Women Leaders Review report: what did 2021 bring and what lies ahead?
- Share capital
- Applications to surrender bearer shares still possible in 2022 (Re Waterside Nursery Ltd)
- Audit
- FRC seeks comment on proposed changes to RSB guidance on key audit partners for local audit
- Ukraine crisis implications for Corporate
- Access news and practical guidance on financial sanctions in one place
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes the publication of the Corporate Transparency and Register Reform White Paper which proposes Companies House reforms aimed at enhancing its powers and responsibilities, the publication of the outcome of HM Treasury’s review of the UK prospectus regime following the consultation launched in July 2021 in response to Lord Hill’s UK listing review report, the publication of the PLSA’s Stewardship and Voting Guidelines for 2022 and the Investment Association’s Shareholder Priorities 2022, analysis of the first report of the FTSE Women Leaders Review which sets out new recommendations for improving female representation in the leadership of FTSE 350 companies, and the publication of the draft Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill 2022.
