Corporate weekly highlights—3 March 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes the publication of the Corporate Transparency and Register Reform White Paper which proposes Companies House reforms aimed at enhancing its powers and responsibilities, the publication of the outcome of HM Treasury’s review of the UK prospectus regime following the consultation launched in July 2021 in response to Lord Hill’s UK listing review report, the publication of the PLSA’s Stewardship and Voting Guidelines for 2022 and the Investment Association’s Shareholder Priorities 2022, analysis of the first report of the FTSE Women Leaders Review which sets out new recommendations for improving female representation in the leadership of FTSE 350 companies, and the publication of the draft Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill 2022. or to read the full analysis.