Legal News

Corporate weekly highlights—3 June 2021

Published on: 03 June 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Company disclosures, records and registers
  • Companies House announces changes to PROOF service
  • Sustainable finance
  • IRSG sets out recommendations for reviewing EU taxonomy for UK application
  • Audit
  • FRC issues revised auditing standard for auditor obligations regarding fraud
  • Accounts and reports
  • UKEB receives delegated statutory powers to influence role of IFRS
This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes Companies House's announcement of changes to its protected online filing service, IRSG's publication of its recommendations for reviewing EU taxonomy for UK application, the issue by the FRC of a revised auditing standard for auditor obligations regarding fraud and details of BEIS's delegation of statutory powers to the UKEB aimed at empowering it to influence the development of IFRS.

