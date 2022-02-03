LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Corporate weekly highlights—3 February 2022

Published on: 03 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  Corporate weekly highlights—3 February 2022
  In this issue:
  • Directors’ duties
  • Summary judgment given in civil fraud claim (Umbrella Care Ltd (in liquidation) v Nisa)
  • Accounts and reports
  • FRC publishes updated financial reporting standards
  • IFRS Foundation announces consolidation of CDSB
  • Execution
  • Working group publishes interim report on e-signatures
  • Brexit
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes news of an interim report on best practice guidance for the use of e-signatures, a recent case dealing with directors’ duties (Umbrella Care Ltd (in liquidation) v Nisa), the FRC’s updates to financial reporting standards, the consolidation of the CDSB into the IFRS Foundation and the announcement of the Brexit Freedoms Bill. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

