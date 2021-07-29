menu-search
Corporate weekly highlights—29 July 2021

Published on: 29 July 2021
Article summary

This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes changes to the FCA’s Listing Rules for certain special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), updated Q&As on the EU Prospectus Regulation, a consultation paper published by the FCA on diversity and inclusion on company boards and executive committees and a statement by the Takeover Panel ruling out amendments to the Takeover Code in relation to shadow bidding. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

