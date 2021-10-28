Corporate weekly highlights—28 October 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes: the release of the IR Society’s response to the FCA’s consultation on diversity and inclusion on company boards and executive committees, the UK government’s launch of a consultation on corporate re-domiciliation, the entry into force of provisions of the Financial Services Act 2021 dealing with the maximum sentences applicable for insider dealing and financial services offences, the FRC’s publication of its 2020-21 annual review of corporate reporting and independent supervisor on auditors general and oversight responsibilities reports, and details of the second reading in the House of Lords of the Rating (Coronavirus) and Directors Disqualification (Dissolved Companies) Bill. or to read the full analysis.