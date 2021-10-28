- Corporate weekly highlights—28 October 2021
- In this issue:
- Corporate governance
- IR Society response to FCA consultation on diversity and inclusion on company boards and executive committees
- A roadmap to sustainable investing—UK government sets out its proposals on a new green finance rulebook—along with an industry call to action to help cement the UK as the global leader in green investment
- Tax
- UK government publishes consultation on corporate re-domiciliation
- Autumn Budget 2021—Tax analysis
- Equity capital markets; Financial services regulation
- Financial Services Act 2021 (Commencement No 3) Regulations 2021
- Accounts and reports
- FRC publishes 2020-21 annual review of corporate reporting
- Audit
- FRC publishes independent supervisor on auditors general and oversight responsibilities reports
- Directors and company secretaries
- Rating (Coronavirus) and Directors Disqualification (Dissolved Companies) Bill
- Share capital
- La Micro Group (UK) Ltd v La Micro Group, Inc
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes: the release of the IR Society’s response to the FCA’s consultation on diversity and inclusion on company boards and executive committees, the UK government’s launch of a consultation on corporate re-domiciliation, the entry into force of provisions of the Financial Services Act 2021 dealing with the maximum sentences applicable for insider dealing and financial services offences, the FRC’s publication of its 2020-21 annual review of corporate reporting and independent supervisor on auditors general and oversight responsibilities reports, and details of the second reading in the House of Lords of the Rating (Coronavirus) and Directors Disqualification (Dissolved Companies) Bill.
