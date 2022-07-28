- Corporate weekly highlights—28 July 2022
- In this issue:
- Company disclosures, records and registers
- Register of Overseas Entities (Delivery, Protection and Trust Services) Regulations 2022
- Companies House provides guidance on how to register overseas entities
- Companies House publishes agent assurance code guidance
- AGMs
- FRC publishes guidance on conducting AGMs
- Audit
- FRC announces sanctions against KPMG and others over financial audits
- FRC publishes 2021—2022 Annual Report and Financial Statements
- Corporate governance
- IOSCO welcomes progress made on ISSB’s proposed corporate sustainability reporting standards
- FMSB report aims to enhance understanding of ESG ratings and facilitate comparability
- Equity capital markets
- HMT and CLC publish first annual review on competitiveness of UK financial services
- Financial services regulation
- Financial Services Markets Bill sets out post-Brexit framework for UK financial services
- Data protection
- Reforms to UK data protection regime published
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes developments in relation to the forthcoming register of overseas entities (the making of the Register of Overseas Entities (Delivery, Protection and Trust Services) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/870, as well as the issue of Companies House guidance); analysis of the Financial Services Markets Bill; news of new FRC guidance on conducting effective AGMs; and details of the publication of the first annual review of the UK’s financial services sector.
