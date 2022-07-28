LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Corporate weekly highlights—28 July 2022

Published on: 28 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Company disclosures, records and registers
  • Register of Overseas Entities (Delivery, Protection and Trust Services) Regulations 2022
  • Companies House provides guidance on how to register overseas entities
  • Companies House publishes agent assurance code guidance
  • AGMs
  • FRC publishes guidance on conducting AGMs
  • Audit
  • FRC announces sanctions against KPMG and others over financial audits
This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes developments in relation to the forthcoming register of overseas entities (the making of the Register of Overseas Entities (Delivery, Protection and Trust Services) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/870, as well as the issue of Companies House guidance); analysis of the Financial Services Markets Bill; news of new FRC guidance on conducting effective AGMs; and details of the publication of the first annual review of the UK’s financial services sector. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

