Corporate weekly highlights—28 July 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes developments in relation to the forthcoming register of overseas entities (the making of the Register of Overseas Entities (Delivery, Protection and Trust Services) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/870, as well as the issue of Companies House guidance); analysis of the Financial Services Markets Bill; news of new FRC guidance on conducting effective AGMs; and details of the publication of the first annual review of the UK’s financial services sector. or to read the full analysis.