- Corporate weekly highlights—28 January 2021
- In this issue:
- Market Tracker; Public company takeovers
- Market Tracker trend report—trends in UK public M&A in 2020
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19): FCA and FRC remind companies of temporary measures for financial reporting
- Companies House halts strike off processes amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Corporate governance
- ICSA publishes final report on review of independent board evaluation
- ISS publishes FAQ on executive compensation amid coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
More...
- Glass Lewis publishes guidance on executive pay amid coronavirus (COVID-19)—EMEA region
- Limited liability partnerships
- Limited Liability Partnerships (Amendment etc) Regulations 2021
- Company disclosures, records and registers
- Companies House Direct and WebCHeck closing in late 2021
- Equity capital markets
- European Commission launches consultation on creating ESAP for company info
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Additional news—daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes the Market Tracker trend report on trends in UK public M&A in 2020, as well as ICSA’s report on the review of independent board evaluation, ISS’s FAQ on executive compensation amid the pandemic and Glass Lewis’s guidance on executive pay amid the pandemic. The highlights also cover the FCA and FRC joint statement reminding companies that extended financial information timelines continue to apply due to the pandemic, news that Companies House is halting striking off processes and the Limited Liability Partnerships (Amendment etc) Regulations 2021.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.