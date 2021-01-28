Corporate weekly highlights—28 January 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes the Market Tracker trend report on trends in UK public M&A in 2020, as well as ICSA’s report on the review of independent board evaluation, ISS’s FAQ on executive compensation amid the pandemic and Glass Lewis’s guidance on executive pay amid the pandemic. The highlights also cover the FCA and FRC joint statement reminding companies that extended financial information timelines continue to apply due to the pandemic, news that Companies House is halting striking off processes and the Limited Liability Partnerships (Amendment etc) Regulations 2021. or to read the full analysis.