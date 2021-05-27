menu-search
Corporate weekly highlights—27 May 2021

Published on: 27 May 2021
Published by: Law360
  • In this issue:
  • Equity capital markets
  • Market Tracker trend report—trends in UK Equity Capital Markets 2020/21
  • UK plans powers to block market listings over security fears
  • Corporate governance
  • FRC research finds workforce engagement central to good corporate governance
  • Brexit
  • International Accounting Standards (Delegation of Functions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
  • New and updated content
Article summary

This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes the Market Tracker trend report on trends in UK Equity Capital Markets 2020/21 and the Law360 report that HM Treasury plans to launch a consultation on powers to prevent companies from listing on the London Stock Exchange if there is a national security risk. The highlights also include the FRC’s research on workforce engagement and corporate governance, and the International Accounting Standards (Delegation of Functions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

