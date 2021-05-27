Corporate weekly highlights—27 May 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes the Market Tracker trend report on trends in UK Equity Capital Markets 2020/21 and the Law360 report that HM Treasury plans to launch a consultation on powers to prevent companies from listing on the London Stock Exchange if there is a national security risk. The highlights also include the FRC’s research on workforce engagement and corporate governance, and the International Accounting Standards (Delegation of Functions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021. or to read the full analysis.