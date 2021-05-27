Corporate weekly highlights—27 May 2021

This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes the Market Tracker trend report on trends in UK Equity Capital Markets 2020/21 and the Law360 report that HM Treasury plans to launch a consultation on powers to prevent companies from listing on the London Stock Exchange if there is a national security risk. The highlights also include the FRC’s research on workforce engagement and corporate governance, and the International Accounting Standards (Delegation of Functions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021.
