Legal News

Corporate weekly highlights—27 January 2022

Published on: 27 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Sustainability and ESG
  • Sustainable finance and ESG in the UK and EU—what to expect in 2022
  • Financial services regulation
  • FCA publishes guidance consultation GC22/1 for firms who seek to limit their liabilities 
  • Private M&A
  • UK Finance publishes article summarising impact of NSI Act 2021 on M&A
  • Equity capital markets
  • QCA publishes report on the disparity of views between investors and companies
Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes news analysis on what we can expect to see in 2022 regarding sustainable finance and ESG, the FCA’s guidance consultation GC22/1 for firms who seek to limit their liabilities and an article written by UK Finance and Allen & Overy on the impact of the National Security and Investment Act 2021 on M&A transactions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

