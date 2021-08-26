menu-search
Legal News

Corporate weekly highlights—26 August 2021

Published on: 26 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Audit
  • CMA responds to BEIS consultation on restoring trust in audit and corporate governance
  • Company disclosures, records and registers
  • Companies House guidance updated to reflect time change to electronic filings
  • Accounts and reports
  • FRC publishes bulletin on UK private sector financial statements
  • CDSB launches online course and releases guidance on disclosure of water information
  • Private M&A (share purchase)
Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes the CMA’s response to a consultation on restoring trust in audit and corporate governance, the update of Companies House’s guidance to reflect an extended deadline for some same-day filings, the FRC’s new illustrative examples of auditor’s reports, the Climate Disclosure Standards Board’s guidance on how to disclose water-related financial information to investors and details of the High Court’s consideration of the contract interpretation of an equity commitment letter in Lopesan Touristik v Apollo European Principal Finance Fund. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

