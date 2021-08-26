- Corporate weekly highlights—26 August 2021
- In this issue:
- Audit
- CMA responds to BEIS consultation on restoring trust in audit and corporate governance
- Company disclosures, records and registers
- Companies House guidance updated to reflect time change to electronic filings
- Accounts and reports
- FRC publishes bulletin on UK private sector financial statements
- CDSB launches online course and releases guidance on disclosure of water information
- Private M&A (share purchase)
- Contract interpretation of equity commitment letter (Lopesan Touristik v Apollo European Principal Finance Fund)
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes the CMA’s response to a consultation on restoring trust in audit and corporate governance, the update of Companies House’s guidance to reflect an extended deadline for some same-day filings, the FRC’s new illustrative examples of auditor’s reports, the Climate Disclosure Standards Board’s guidance on how to disclose water-related financial information to investors and details of the High Court’s consideration of the contract interpretation of an equity commitment letter in Lopesan Touristik v Apollo European Principal Finance Fund.
