Corporate weekly highlights—26 August 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes the CMA’s response to a consultation on restoring trust in audit and corporate governance, the update of Companies House’s guidance to reflect an extended deadline for some same-day filings, the FRC’s new illustrative examples of auditor’s reports, the Climate Disclosure Standards Board’s guidance on how to disclose water-related financial information to investors and details of the High Court’s consideration of the contract interpretation of an equity commitment letter in Lopesan Touristik v Apollo European Principal Finance Fund. or to read the full analysis.