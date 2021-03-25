- Corporate weekly highlights—25 March 2021
- In this issue:
- Audit; Corporate governance
- Resetting the scope and purpose of audit regulation—ARGA and a new corporate auditing profession
- ICSA welcomes audit reform but warns core issues must also be tackled
- FRC to host webinars and roundtables on corporate governance consultation
- UK audit reform plan may be poisoned chalice for ‘challenger’ companies
- Corporate governance
- Proposals to require mandatory climate-related disclosures by quoted companies, large private companies and LLPs
- Government updates voluntary code of conduct for executive search firms
- Public company takeovers; Private M&A
- Updates to the CMA’s Merger Assessment Guidelines published
- Directors and company secretaries
- Disqualification undertakings and second chances—the correct approach to sections 8A and 17 of the Company Directors Disqualification Act 1986 (Ahmed v Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy)
- Additional news—daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes Corporate analysis of the BEIS consultation on audit and corporate governance reform (its scope and the new Audit, Reporting and Governance Authority) and of the BEIS consultation on mandatory climate-related disclosures for quoted companies, large private companies and LLPs. It also includes the BEIS updated voluntary code of conduct for executive search firms, updated merger assessment guidelines from the UK Competition and Markets Authority and Restructuring and Insolvency case analysis of Ahmed v Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy which looked at the Company Directors Disqualification Act 1986 and the court’s discretion to discharge a disqualification.
