Corporate weekly highlights—25 March 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes Corporate analysis of the BEIS consultation on audit and corporate governance reform (its scope and the new Audit, Reporting and Governance Authority) and of the BEIS consultation on mandatory climate-related disclosures for quoted companies, large private companies and LLPs. It also includes the BEIS updated voluntary code of conduct for executive search firms, updated merger assessment guidelines from the UK Competition and Markets Authority and Restructuring and Insolvency case analysis of Ahmed v Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy which looked at the Company Directors Disqualification Act 1986 and the court’s discretion to discharge a disqualification. or to read the full analysis.