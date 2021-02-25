Corporate weekly highlights—25 February 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes news of the publication of the final report from the Hampton-Alexander Review on the representation of women in senior leadership roles and on the boards of FTSE 350 companies, the latest Chartered Governance Institute guidance on holding general meetings and AGMs in the context of ongoing pandemic restrictions, the Investment Association's expectations of companies ahead of the 2021 AGM season, and the postponement of enforcement action against companies failing to report gender pay gap reporting under 5 October 2021 in light of the pandemic.