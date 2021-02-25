Sign-in Help
Corporate weekly highlights—25 February 2021

Published on: 25 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Company general meetings and AGMs in 2021
  • Gender pay gap reporting postponed until 5 October 2021 due to coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Corporate governance
  • Hampton-Alexander Review notes ‘enormous progress’ over ten-year period for women in senior leadership
  • Investment Association sets out expectations for companies ahead of 2021 AGM season
  • Glass Lewis publishes its Public Company Engagement Review for 2020
  • Directors and company secretaries
Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes news of the publication of the final report from the Hampton-Alexander Review on the representation of women in senior leadership roles and on the boards of FTSE 350 companies, the latest Chartered Governance Institute guidance on holding general meetings and AGMs in the context of ongoing pandemic restrictions, the Investment Association's expectations of companies ahead of the 2021 AGM season, and the postponement of enforcement action against companies failing to report gender pay gap reporting under 5 October 2021 in light of the pandemic.

