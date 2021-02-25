- Corporate weekly highlights—25 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Company general meetings and AGMs in 2021
- Gender pay gap reporting postponed until 5 October 2021 due to coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Corporate governance
- Hampton-Alexander Review notes ‘enormous progress’ over ten-year period for women in senior leadership
- Investment Association sets out expectations for companies ahead of 2021 AGM season
- Glass Lewis publishes its Public Company Engagement Review for 2020
- Directors and company secretaries
More...
- Directors’ duties to disclose conflicts of interest (Fairford v Cohoon)
- Members
- Langer v McKeown and another
- Company disclosures, records and registers
- Registrar of Companies ordered to remove non-compliant documents (Re Peter Jones (China) Ltd)
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—UK agrees to EU proposal extending provisional application of TCA until 30 April 2021
- UK data protection regime meets EU standards according to draft adequacy decisions
- Audit
- FRC amends principles for operational separation of the audit practices
- Additional news—daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes news of the publication of the final report from the Hampton-Alexander Review on the representation of women in senior leadership roles and on the boards of FTSE 350 companies, the latest Chartered Governance Institute guidance on holding general meetings and AGMs in the context of ongoing pandemic restrictions, the Investment Association’s expectations of companies ahead of the 2021 AGM season, and the postponement of enforcement action against companies failing to report gender pay gap reporting under 5 October 2021 in light of the pandemic.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.