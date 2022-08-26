- Corporate weekly highlights—25 August 2022
- Corporate governance
- EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive—What you need to know
- TUC and High Pay Centre publish research on executive pay
- Audit
- PIE Auditor Register regulations published by FRC
- Company disclosures, records and registers
- Companies House announces plans to introduce new WebFiling account
- Private M&A
- Acquisition of BT shares by Altice cleared under National Security and Investment Act
- Financial services for corporate lawyers
- FCA fines Citigroup’s international broker-dealer £12.6m for failures relating to the detection of market abuse
This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes analysis by Ardea International of the EU’s proposed Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive, research by the TUC and the High Pay Centre on executive pay in FTSE 100 companies, the FRC’s Public Interest Entity (PIE) Auditor Registration Regulations, the launch of Companies House’s WebFiling account and the government’s clearance under the National Security and Investment Act of Altice’s acquistion of BT shares.
