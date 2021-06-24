- Corporate weekly highlights—24 June 2021
- In this issue:
- Equity capital markets (Main Market)
- FCA consults on climate-related disclosure rules for listed companies and certain regulated firms
- How global markets are preparing for potential SPAC growth
- Share capital
- Consideration for shares in public companies (Zavarco v Sidhu)
- Members
- Reflective loss—abrogation of the rule in Prudential Assurance (Broadcasting Investment Group Ltd v Smith)
- Unfair prejudice—Court of Appeal consideration of application to strike out parts of a petition (Zedra Trust v The Hut Group)
More...
- Re Integrated Control Solutions (Eastern) Ltd McMonagle v Harvey
- Company striking off, dissolution and restoration
- Application to restore entities suspected of involvement in international money-laundering granted (Re Harrington & Charles Trading Company Ltd)
- Potier v Solicitor for the Affairs of Her Majesty's Treasury Crown Nominee for Bona Vacantia
- Financial services regulation
- HM Treasury publishes response to consultation on new regulatory framework for approving financial promotions
- Financial Services Act 2021 (Commencement No 2) Regulations 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Coronavirus) (Extension of the Relevant Period) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Coronavirus) (Amendment of Certain Relevant Periods) (No 2) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Directors and company secretaries
- Increased D&O insurance premiums raises concerns
- Corporate crime
- Expanding corporate criminal liability—the argument against reform
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Additional news—daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&A
- New module—Lexis®PSL EU Law
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes news that the FCA is consulting on a proposal to extend the TCFD-aligned disclosure requirements regime to standard listed companies as well as primary listed companies, HM Treasury’s response to its consultation on a new regulatory framework for approving financial promotions, and the further extension of temporary measures restricting the use of statutory demands and winding-up petitions until 30 September 2021. There is also analysis of several new cases, including: Zavarco v Sidhu, concerning sections 593 and 594 of the Companies Act 2006 (consideration for the allotment of shares in a public company); Broadcasting Investment Group Limited v Smith, in which the Court of Appeal considers the application of the principle that reflective loss is not recoverable; and Zedra Trust v The Hut Group plc, in which the Court of Appeal considers an unfair prejudice claim.
