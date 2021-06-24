Corporate weekly highlights—24 June 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes news that the FCA is consulting on a proposal to extend the TCFD-aligned disclosure requirements regime to standard listed companies as well as primary listed companies, HM Treasury’s response to its consultation on a new regulatory framework for approving financial promotions, and the further extension of temporary measures restricting the use of statutory demands and winding-up petitions until 30 September 2021. There is also analysis of several new cases, including: Zavarco v Sidhu, concerning sections 593 and 594 of the Companies Act 2006 (consideration for the allotment of shares in a public company); Broadcasting Investment Group Limited v Smith, in which the Court of Appeal considers the application of the principle that reflective loss is not recoverable; and Zedra Trust v The Hut Group plc, in which the Court of Appeal considers an unfair prejudice claim. or to read the full analysis.