Legal News

Corporate weekly highlights—24 February 2022

Published on: 24 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Accounts and reports
  • Mandatory climate-related financial disclosures by quoted companies, large private companies and LLPs
  • Corporate governance
  • FTSE Women Leaders sets out recommendations in first report
  • FRC publishes analysis on private companies following Wates Principles
  • Ofwat CEO writes to water company committee chairs regarding pay performance
  • Financial services regulation
  • Financial Services Act 2021 (Commencement No 4) Regulations 2022
Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes BEIS guidance on the new climate-related financial reporting requirements that apply to quoted companies, large private companies and LLPs with accounting periods starting on or after 6 April 2022, the FTSE Women Leaders first report on improving gender balance on boards of the UK’s largest companies and the publication by the FRC of research on reporting against the Wates Principles by private companies. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

