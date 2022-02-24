Corporate weekly highlights—24 February 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes BEIS guidance on the new climate-related financial reporting requirements that apply to quoted companies, large private companies and LLPs with accounting periods starting on or after 6 April 2022, the FTSE Women Leaders first report on improving gender balance on boards of the UK’s largest companies and the publication by the FRC of research on reporting against the Wates Principles by private companies. or to read the full analysis.